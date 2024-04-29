SEPTARIAN Signs With Dark Sails Entertainment, New Album Due In August

Septarian, the heavy-hitting death metal band hailing from Opelika, Alabama, is proud to announce their recent signing with Dark Sails Entertainment. With this exciting new partnership, Septarian is gearing up to release their new album later this year, promising fans a relentless onslaught of brutal riffs and ferocious vocals.

Formed in the small town of Opelika, Septarian has quickly made a name for themselves with their firestorm of shredding guitars, rhythmic bass lines, and driving double bass drums. Drawing inspiration from bands like Arch Enemy, Sepultura, and Cannibal Corpse, Septarian's sound is characterized by its raw intensity and unrelenting aggression.

Septarian's upcoming album, set to release in August 2024, promises to deliver everything fans have come to expect from the band and more. With Dark Sails Entertainment backing their every move, Septarian is poised to make a significant impact on the death metal scene.

For further details, visit Septarian on Facebook.