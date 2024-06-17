SEPTICFLESH Announce Symphonic Orchestra Led Metal Concert Live Under The Acropolis Of Athens

Symphonic death metallers, SepticFlesh, recently completed a successful US trek with label mates Decapitated and Kataklysm. The band is continuing this momentum with a very special experience.

On September 28, the band will bring their symphonic metal to the world famous Acropolis of Athens.

SepticFlesh comments, "At last, the time has come to bring to Greece, the full symphonic/metal SepticFlesh live experience in the most iconic place of the world, the famous Odeon of Herodes Atticus at the Acropolis of Athens! Joining the band on stage under the starry sky on September 28th, 2024 is the Athens State Orchestra with conductor Koen Schoots."

Join SepticFlesh for this one-in-a-lifetime artistic ceremony. Purchase your tickets here.

From October 3 to November 2, catch SepticFlesh, Equilibrium, Scar Of The Sun, and Oceans as they blaze through 28 electrifying concerts across 13 countries. Mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and prepare to experience the Modern Primitive Tour 2024 like never before.