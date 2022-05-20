SEPTICFLESH Release Lyric Video For "Coming Storm"; Modern Primitive Album Out Now

Today sees the release of Modern Primitive, the eleventh studio album from symphonic death metal trailblazers, SepticFlesh. The band has also released a lyric video for their newest single, "Coming Storm", which you can check out below.

The band comments: “At last our 11th full-length album Modern Primitive is released. In order to make a proper celebration, we decided to put to good use Seth’s more than 100 layers of details from the album’s artwork. Enjoy the raging death symphonic madness of the single and lyric video for 'Coming Storm'. The era of the Modern Primitive is now!”

Modern Primitive can be ordered in various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"The Collector"

"Hierophant"

"Self-Eater"

"Neuromancer"

"Coming Storm"

"A Desert Throne"

"Modern Primitives"

"Psychohistory"

"A Dreadful Muse"

"A Desert Throne" lyric video:

"Neuromancer" video:

"Hierophant" video:

SepticFlesh lineup:

Seth Siro Anton - Vocals, Bass

Christos Antoniou - Guitar, Orchestra

Sotiris Anunnaki V - Clean Vocals, Guitar, 12 String Guitar

Psychon - Guitar

Kerim 'Krimh' Lechner - Drums

(Photo - Stella Mouzi)