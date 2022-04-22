SEPTICFLESH Release Lyric Video For New Single "A Desert Throne"

Symphonic death metal architects, SepticFlesh, have revealed a lyric video, accompanying their new single, "A Desert Throne". Depicting a desolate, desert wasteland, completely void of humanity as we know it - one hopes that the end of times is a farfetched, distant future...

The band commented: "This is a more epic song with dominant dramatic melodies. Will mankind be leaving behind a barren Earth as its legacy? A desert planet like Mars? For the visualization of the song, a small animation sequence was created by Cloud Factory and was 'dressed' appropriately with the lyrics of the song. Enjoy!"

The band's eleventh studio album, Modern Primitive, is out May 20 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album on various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"The Collector"

"Hierophant"

"Self-Eater"

"Neuromancer"

"Coming Storm"

"A Desert Throne"

"Modern Primitives"

"Psychohistory"

"A Dreadful Muse"

"Neuromancer" video:

"Hierophant" video:

SepticFlesh lineup:

Seth Siro Anton - Vocals, Bass

Christos Antoniou - Guitar, Orchestra

Sotiris Anunnaki V - Clean Vocals, Guitar, 12 String Guitar

Psychon - Guitar

Kerim 'Krimh' Lechner - Drums

(Photo - Stella Mouzi)