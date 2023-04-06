SEPTICFLESH Release Reconstruction Digital EP

Symphonic death metallers, SepticFlesh, have released a new digital EP, titled Reconstruction, that features three reimagined versions of songs from their latest album, Modern Primitive. The new versions of these songs were recorded with an orchestra and a choir to achieve an entirely symphonic sound.

The band comments "We are excited to present you with Reconstruction, a digital EP that consists of the bonus songs from Modern Primitive, now making them available to all our fans. The title is very representative, as the release encapsulates a variety of musical ideas from Modern Primitive, reconstructed with additional orchestral elements. Check it out in the digital music platform of your choice."

Stream Reconstruction on all platforms now, here.

Reconstruction tracklisting:

"Salvation"

"The 14th Part"

"Coming Storm"

SepticFlesh lineup:

Seth Siro Anton - Vocals, Bass

Christos Antoniou - Guitar, Orchestra

Sotiris Anunnaki V - Clean Vocals, Guitar, 12 String Guitar

Psychon - Guitar

Kerim 'Krimh' Lechner - Drums

(Photo - Stella Mouzi)