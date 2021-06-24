SEPULTURA - 8-Year Old Girl Sings "Roots Bloody Roots" With O'Keefe Music Foundation

The O'Keefe Music Foundation has released the video below, featuring a group of children performing a cover of Sepultura's "Roots Bloody Roots".

Recorded entirely in a garage, the kids' rendition of "Roots Bloody Roots" proves that you don't need a fancy studio when the band is composed of seven insanely talented kids from around the country. Hailing from Texas, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Ohio, this supergroup put their own spin on the song.

Check out the guitar solo that Seb Braganza improvised on the spot! Or Sebastian James' 55 gallon metal drum solo, also improvised!

A message states: "As always, OMF would like to thank the crew. And of course a big thanks to our donors who made this recording and video completely FREE for the kids 🙏 To music lovers everywhere, please consider donating to OMF so kids from around the country can PLAY. REAL. MUSIC."

Musicians:

Vocals - K8 - Age 8 from Texas

55 Gallon Drum - Sebastian Stephens - Age 9 from Tennessee

Claves - Willa Hillard - Age 10 from Ohio

Rhythm Guitar - Ashton Hall - Age 12 from Tennessee

Shaker - Natalie Vinnage - Age 12 from Ohio

Lead Guitar - Seb Braganza - Age 13 from Pennsylvania

Lead Guitar 2 - Connor Meintel - Age 15

Drums - Jacob Wehn - Age 16 from Pennsylvania

Bass - Jonas Miller - Age 17 from Ohio

For more information, and to make a donation, head here.