SEPULTURA - ANDREAS KISSER's Wife Dies At The Age Of 52

On June 22nd, Sepultura announced that guitarist Andreas Kisser had left the band's "Quadra Summer Tour Europe 2022" to return home due to a family emergency.

Earlier today, July 3rd, Andreas Kisser took to Instagram, sharing the tragic news that his wife, Patricia, lost her battle with cancer. She was only 52 years old.

Andreas' original post, in Portugese, can be viewed below. According to Google Translate, it reads in English:

"This was the last post from the love of my life @patkisser on Valentine’s Day and going through the worst time of our lives. I just have to thank you for the privilege of having had Patricia in my life. My girlfriend, my wife and my best friend! My north, my inspiration and the best experience of life. How I learned from you, how I improved from you, how I grew. Since 1990, when we had our first kiss in the middle of a street in Mogi das Cruzes where you were studying medicine, we have never been apart."

"You liked Chitaozinho and Xororo and didn’t even know what Led Zeppelin was and that brought us together even more, our differences were the best fittings for building a solid and long-lasting structure. 32 years together with lots of love, respect and complicity. You are the best mother in the world, the best daughter, the best friend, the best aunt, cousin, neighbor, the best sister, the best company, the best partner at work, the best laugh, the prettiest in school. You are the best at everything Nene. Amazing and exciting to see all the movement people made for blood donation when you needed it, I really appreciate everyone who posted and who made their donation. How she changed and inspired the lives of many people. She continued strong until the last moment, always worried about everyone around her and facing the situation head on, with strength and determination."

"My admiration for you is eternal. I love you! I’m sure we’ll cross paths again in some dimension beyond this Earth! Go in peace my love, thank you for everything, sorry for having drunk a lot on some occasions, being a jealous idiot at the beginning of the relationship, among other things that bothered you. I took you to Disney for the first time and that I keep with great affection, I will never forget your joy on this day. I love you! My path has always been lighter by your side!"

All of us at BraveWords send our sincerest condolences and deepest sympathies to Andreas Kisser, his family, friends, and all those affected by this devastating loss.