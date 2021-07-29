SEPULTURA Announce North American Quadra Tour 2022 With Guests SACRED REICH, CROWBAR, ART OF SHOCK

Brazilian metallers, Sepultura, have announced their North American Quarda Tour 2022. The 30-day trek will kick off on March 4 in Sacramento and will make stops in Toronto, Cleveland, and New York before concluding on April 8 in Berkeley, CA. The band will be joined by Sacred Reich and Crowbar with openers Art Of Shock.

Derrick Green comments, "We are extremely excited to reconnect with everyone in North America for this upcoming tour. We look forward to seeing all the people who have been anxious to see shows for the past two years. We will celebrate this re-connection of life and music together. See you soon!!"

Andreas Kisser states, "We can't wait to go back on stage. We are very happy to announce our North American tour for 2022. We will see you all on the road, jamming old stuff new stuff and having the greatest time of our lives. See you all soon stay safe!"

General admission tickets and VIP packages are now available for purchase here.

Tour dates:

March

4 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

5 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT *

6 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO*

8 - Wildwood - Iowa City, IA

9 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

10 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

11 - Harpo's - Detroit, MI

12 - The Forge - Joliet, IL *

13 - Thunderbird Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA *

15 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

16 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

17 - Corona Theater - Montreal, QC

18 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

19 - Theatre Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

20 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

21 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

23 - Blind Tiger - Greensboro, NC *

24 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

25 - Culture Room - Ft Lauderdale, FL

26 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL *

28 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA *

29 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX *

31 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

April

1 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

2 - GMBG - Dallas, TX *

3 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

5 - The Nile Theater - Phoenix, AZ *

6 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA

8 - Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

9 - The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

* New shows and not rescheduled

While the pandemic paralyzed the entire world and prevented bands from touring, Sepultura refused to sit back and act like an animal trapped in a cage. Therefore, in early 2020, the band seized the moment to start their own weekly "SepulQuarta" video podcast, in which they invited other famous musicians from all over the world to not only discuss important topics but also perform a track from Seultura's massive catalog together with the band.

The resulting full-length compilation will now be released on August 13, with the album containing 15 classics featuring internationally renowned guests and friends such as Devin Townsend, Matt Heafy, Danko Jones, and many more.

Sepultura recently unveiled a new version of their 18-year-old sensational track "Apes Of God" that they recorded together with Death Angel guitarist and Grammy nominee Rob Cavestany. So get ready for some stomping rhythms and crushing riffs, and watch the music video below:

Get your copy of the CD or an eco-friendly recycled vinyl (available in black or individually marbled) here. Pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Territory" (featuring David Ellefson )

"Cut-Throat" (featuring Scott Ian )

"Sepulnation" (featuring Danko Jones)

"Inner Self" (featuring Phil Rind )

"Hatred Aside" (featuring F. Lira, A. Burns, M. Puertas)

"Mask" (featuring Devin Townsend)

"Fear, Pain, Chaos, Suffering" (feat. Emmily Barreto)

"Vandals Nest" (featuring Alex Skolnick)

"Slave New World" (featuring Matthew K. Heafy)

"Ratamahatta" (featuring Joao Barone & Charles Gavin)

"Apes Of God" (featuring Rob Cavestany)

"Phantom Self" (Mark Holcomb)

"Slaves Of Pain" (featuring Fred Leclercq & Marcello Pompeu)

"Kaiowas" (featuring Rafael Bittencourt)

"Orgasmatron" (featuring Phil Campbell)

"Slaves Of Pain" (featuring Fred Leclercq & Marcello Pompeu) video:

"Mask" (featuring Devin Townsend) video:

(Photo - Marcos Hermes)