SEPULTURA Drop Music Video For New Single "Slave New World" Feat. MATT HEAFY; SepulQuarta Out Today

While we are all still waiting for the world to return to a normal state, Brazilian legends Sepultura refused to sit back and wait for better times. And maybe, these times are finally here: SepulQuarta, their new live album has been released today.

With the help of dozens of international colleagues and friends, the band recorded their live album directly from the safety of their own living room studios - together with renowned guest musicians such as Devin Townsend, Matt Heafy, Danko Jones, and many more, who also supplied their parts from home.

The individually marbled limited edition vinyl has already sold out, however, you can still grab a black vinyl or jewel case CD today or stream/download the full album here.

To celebrate the release, Sepultura presents the music video for "Slave New World" featuring Trivium's mastermind Matt Heafy. Watch below.

"The SepulQuarta album is probably the one I am most proud of!", mastermind Andreas Kisser reflects. "2020 was the most difficult time for a band to survive, without the stage and the direct contact with the fans, but we managed to keep going strong and the album is a consequence of the unity plus the positive attitude from the band. The album sounds great, alive, and very real! All the guests did an amazing job and we feel more than ever that we have a huge Sepultura family out there. Thank you so much for everyone’s support and hope to see you all soon. This album is for you! Enjoy the music!"

Tracklisting:

"Territory" (featuring David Ellefson )

"Cut-Throat" (featuring Scott Ian )

"Sepulnation" (featuring Danko Jones)

"Inner Self" (featuring Phil Rind )

"Hatred Aside" (featuring F. Lira, A. Burns, M. Puertas)

"Mask" (featuring Devin Townsend)

"Fear, Pain, Chaos, Suffering" (feat. Emmily Barreto)

"Vandals Nest" (featuring Alex Skolnick)

"Slave New World" (featuring Matthew K. Heafy)

"Ratamahatta" (featuring Joao Barone & Charles Gavin)

"Apes Of God" (featuring Rob Cavestany)

"Phantom Self" (Mark Holcomb)

"Slaves Of Pain" (featuring Fred Leclercq & Marcello Pompeu)

"Kaiowas" (featuring Rafael Bittencourt)

"Orgasmatron" (featuring Phil Campbell)

"Apes Of God" (featuring Rob Cavestany):

"Slaves Of Pain" (featuring Fred Leclercq & Marcello Pompeu) video:

"Mask" (featuring Devin Townsend) video:

Sepultura have announced their North American Quarda Tour 2022. The 30-day trek will kick off on March 4 in Sacramento and will make stops in Toronto, Cleveland, and New York before concluding on April 8 in Berkeley, CA. The band will be joined by Sacred Reich and Crowbar with openers Art Of Shock.

Derrick Green comments, "We are extremely excited to reconnect with everyone in North America for this upcoming tour. We look forward to seeing all the people who have been anxious to see shows for the past two years. We will celebrate this re-connection of life and music together. See you soon!!"

Andreas Kisser states, "We can't wait to go back on stage. We are very happy to announce our North American tour for 2022. We will see you all on the road, jamming old stuff new stuff and having the greatest time of our lives. See you all soon stay safe!"

General admission tickets and VIP packages are now available for purchase here.

Tour dates:

March

4 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

5 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT *

6 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO*

8 - Wildwood - Iowa City, IA

9 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

10 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

11 - Harpo's - Detroit, MI

12 - The Forge - Joliet, IL *

13 - Thunderbird Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA *

15 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

16 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

17 - Corona Theater - Montreal, QC

18 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

19 - Theatre Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

20 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

21 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

23 - Blind Tiger - Greensboro, NC *

24 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

25 - Culture Room - Ft Lauderdale, FL

26 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL *

28 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA *

29 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX *

31 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

April

1 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

2 - GMBG - Dallas, TX *

3 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

5 - The Nile Theater - Phoenix, AZ *

6 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA

8 - Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

9 - The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

* New shows and not rescheduled

(Photo - Marcos Hermes)