SEPULTURA Drummer ELOY CASAGRANDE - Adding Double Bass To Everything (Video)

"Double bass drumming is super fun! Many of us get a double pedal as soon as we can to add it to our skills. Playing along with iconic double bass songs is great, but what if we added double bass to all kinds of songs and styles that don’t normally have it? Does it make those songs cooler? Today in The Drum Department, Eloy Casagrande (Sepultura) joins us as we challenge him to add double bass to all kinds of songs!"

Drumeo recently shared a new challenge featuring Casagrande learning the new Foo Fighters song, "Rescued", as quickly as possible. Check out the video below.