SEPULTURA Drummer ELOY CASAGRANDE Performs Playthrough Of BLACK SABBATH Classic "War Pigs"

April 1, 2021, 24 minutes ago

news sepultura eloy casagrande black sabbath heavy metal

SEPULTURA Drummer ELOY CASAGRANDE Performs Playthrough Of BLACK SABBATH Classic "War Pigs"

Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande has uploaded a new drum playthrough video, this time featuring himself pounding his way through the Black Sabbath classic "War Pigs". Check it out below.

Casagrande used the Moises app for the playthrough, which he explains at the beginning of the video. Check it out here.

Check out Casagrande's previous playthrough video of Slipknot's "People = Shit" below.



Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

Featured Video

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

Latest Reviews