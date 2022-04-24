SEPULTURA Drummer ELOY CASAGRANDE Undergoes Surgery Due To Kidney Infection, Now Recovering At Home

On April 4th, Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande announced he had dropped off the band's North American tour after breaking his leg. Angra's Bruno Valverde completed the tour in his place.

Eloy shared the news via Instagram, stating: "It is with deep sadness that I announce that I have unfortunately broken my right leg. Yesterday, at the El Paso show, during the break between songs I ended up falling off the stage and fracturing my tibia and fibula. I'm going back to Brazil to start the recovery. I’ll see you soon! For the next shows I will be replaced by my friend and amazing drummer, @bruno_valverde. More news coming soon. I ask for your support."

On April 22nd, Eloy revealed via Instagram he was back in hospital due to a kidney infection. He issued the following statement:

"Yesterday I was in a physical therapy session and I had a sudden pain in my abdomen. I had to rush to the hospital. I was diagnosed with a kidney infection (pyelonephritis) due to a stone that blocked the Ureter (the tube that carries urine from the kidney to the bladder). I had to go into an emergency surgery to have a 'double J' inserted between the bladder and kidney to unclog the canal. The calculus is still there, but it is necessary to deflate the kidney first and then resolve the stone issue.

More than a special thanks to @zecabaldocchifisio who took me to the hospital while I was screaming in pain. Thanks to my wife @garciaariane_ who is with me every second, love you Peca. Thank you doctor @dr.gustavo_urologia who promptly volunteered to do the surgery. I greatly appreciate the assistance of @dr.marcosviniciuscredidio and @draerikasimplicio

I'm already at home to continue with the physiotherapy for my leg. I'm fighting to be back as soon as possible. I ask for your support."