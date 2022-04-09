SEPULTURA - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire San Diego Show Featuring ANGRA Drummer BRUNO VALVERDE Streaming

Below is fan-filmed video of Sepultura's entire April 6th show at the House Of Blues in San Diego, CA. It was the band's first show with Angra drummer Bruno Valverde behind the kit, who was sitting in for Eloy Casagrande, who was forced to drop off the band's North American tour after breaking his leg a few days earlier in El Paso, TX.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Refuse/Resist"

"Territory"

"Means to an End"

"Attitude" (tour debut)

"Cut-Throat" (tour debut)

"Kairos"

"Sepulnation"

"Slave New World" (tour debut)

"Agony of Defeat"

"Orgasmatron" (Motörhead cover - tour debut)

"Arise"

"Ratamahatta"

Encore:

"Roots Bloody Roots"