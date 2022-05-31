SEPULTURA Guitarist ANDREAS KISSER Reveals 10 Albums That Changed His Life

Speaking with Metal Hammer, Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser revealed the 10 albums that changed his life. Following is an excerpt from the rundown.

Queen – A Night At The Opera (1975)

Kisser: "This was the first vinyl that I ever bought. It’s a masterpiece, even by today’s standards! 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is on that album, and there’s 'Love Of My Life' – it’s perfect! All four members were songwriters, so it’s a very diverse album, but at the same time, they sound like a band. They sound like Queen! It changed my life because it was specifically this album that drove me in this direction (joining a band)."

Black Sabbath – Paranoid (1970)

Kisser: "I heard 'Paranoid' at my friend’s house during what was my first attempt to start a band. His older brother had a drum set, a guitar and an album collection. The first time I heard 'War Pigs', it blew my mind! I didn’t know that silence was allowed in music; it creates an expectation that is almost unbearable. And I listened to the song 'Paranoid' on loop for hours. It was so melodic!"

Scorpions – Blackout (1982)

Kisser: "In 1985, Rock In Rio happened and Scorpions came. I remember watching videos of them going crazy on stage, all over the place! There’s no band like it. I was so excited to see that for the first time. 'Blackout' really represents what Scorpions are all about in my opinion: the very raw guitar and even the ballads. It’s all the best of what Scorpions had to offer. And the cover! For a metal fan, that cover is very important."

