SEPULTURA - Latin American Leg Of "Celebrating Life Through Death" Farewell Tour Kicks Off In Panama City; Video

Sepultura brought their Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour to Centro De Convenciones Vasco Nuñez De Balboa in Panama City, Panama on Friday, April 12.

This was the band's first show with new touring drummer Greyson Nekrutman, who replaced drummer Eloy Casagrande in February. Fan-filmed video from the show can be found below.

Setlist:

"Refuse/Resist"

"Territory"

"Kairos"

"Dusted"

"Attitude"

"Means To An End"

"Guardians Of Earth"

"Mind War"

"False"

"Choke"

"Escape To The Void"

"Kaiowas"

"Biotech Is Godzilla"

"Agony Of Defeat"

"Troops Of Doom"

"Inner Self"

"Arise"

Encore:

"Ratamahatta"

"Roots Bloody Roots"

Sepultura's Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour lands at Teatro Leguia in Lima, Peru on Tuesday (April 16). The band's complete live itinerary can be found here.