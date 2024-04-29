SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER Joins ANTHRAX For "I Am The Law" Performance At Summer Breeze Brazil 2024; Video

On Sunday (April 28), Sepultura guitarist, Andreas Kisser, joined Anthrax on stage during their performance at the Summer Breeze festival in São Paulo, Brazil, which took place at Memorial Da América Latina.

Fan-filmed video footage of Kisser joining Anthrax to perform their classic, "I Am The Law", can be viewed below:

This past March, Anthrax announced that, due to personal reasons, bassist Frank Bello would not be able to join the band on its South American tour, which kicked off on Saturday, April 13th at MXMF The Metal Fest in Mexico City, Mexico.

Filling in on those dates, as well as two US festival shows in May, is Anthrax founding member / original bassist Dan Lilker, marking his first appearance with the band in 40 years. Lilker co-wrote and played on Fistful Of Metal, the debut album from Anthrax, released in 1984. He was also a member of Stormtroopers Of Death, alongside Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and guitarist Scott Ian.

Remaining Anthrax shows with Dan Lilker on bass:

May

9 - Welcome To Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL

17 - Sonic Temple Festival - Columbus, OH