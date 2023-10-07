SEPULTURA's ELOY CASAGRANDE Breaks Down The Iconic Drumming Behind "Roots Bloody Roots"

The Drumeo YouTube channel has shared a new video along with the following message:

"'Roots Bloody Roots' is one of Sepultura's most iconic songs. Tune in as the one and only Eloy Casagrande breaks down how he plays this incredible song. This track is deeply rooted in Brazilian music due to the band's contact with the Xavante tribe. Eloy talks about the key drumming aspects, including the iconic bass drum groove, a distinctive verse groove using the rack tom, and intriguing accent placements. He also adds his unique touch to the guitar solo towards the end, infusing a Brazilian groove while maintaining the original's essence from drummer Igor Cavalera."

Bloodstock Festivals recently released the video below, stating: "Legendary Sepultura guitarist, Andrease Kisser, stopped by to talk with Oran on the Bloodstock TV sofa, where he talks about the bands hectic schedule since the pandemic, news of a live album, and his views on the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame."