SEPULTURA’s ANDREAS KISSER On Reuniting With MAX And IGGOR CAVALERA - “It Would Be Great To Have A Very Last Show With Their Participation"

In an interview with Louder Sound, guitarist Andreas Kisser and vocalist Derrick Green spoke about the end of Sepultura and plans for when after the band ends.

When asked if they think they will ever reunite with Max and Iggor Cavalera, Kisser responded, “I won’t deny that it would be great to have a very last show with their participation, but it has to be great. It has to have people who are there to celebrate and not trying to discuss who was right or wrong on decisions from the past. In the end, we are celebrating now as the Sepultura of today. If they want to be a part of it, it would be amazing.”

As part of their massive "Celebrating Life Through Death" farewell tour, metal legends Septultura will be hitting the North American roads; you can witness the ambassadors of Brazilian metal with a career-spanning set that will honour the band’s 40 years of existence.

Joining them on this momentous tour will be Florida-based death metal veterans Obituary, iconic New York hardcore pioneers Agnostic Front, and Sao Paulo’s death/thrash metallers Claustrofobia. Together, this package will unleash an electrifying display of power, passion, and raw emotion.

Andreas Kisser comments: “We are so excited to announce the North American concerts of the 'Celebrating Life Through Death’ farewell tour. We are having a blast doing these shows and celebrating 40 years of history, and now it is your turn! Happy to share the stage with our brothers from Obituary, Agnostic Front, and Claustrofobia! Do not miss this! See you all on the road!”

Purchase ticketes here.

Dates:

September

17 - Chicago, IL - ConcordMusic Hall

18 - Minneapolis, MN - UptownTheater

20 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theater

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

23 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox SODO

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

27 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

28 - Tucson, AZ - RialtoTheatre

30 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

October

2 - Tampa, FL - JannusLive

3 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

4 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

5 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

8 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel*

10 - Montreal, QC - L’Olympia*

11 - Worcester, MA @The Palladium

12 - New York, NY - The PalladiumTimes Square

* - Harvest to open and no Claustrofobia