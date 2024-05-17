SERAINA TELLI Releases "Song For The Girls" (Unplugged) Single Feat. LEE AARON; Video

"Song For The Girls" (unplugged), the new single by Seraina Telli featuring Lee Aaron, unites two of the best female singers in their respective countries.

Seraina's nomination for the "Swiss Music Award 2024" and Lee's, among many other awards, induction in "Canada's Walk Of Fame" 2023 underline the exceptional status of the two artists.

The original of "Song For The Girls" comes from Seraina Telli's #1 album Addicted To Colour, which was released in August 2023 on Metalville Records. The new version is now available via all known streaming providers and can be listened to below: