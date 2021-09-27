Serbia's THE BIG DEAL Cover NIGHTWISH Track "Amaranth"; Video

The Big Deal, a promising new melodic hard rock band from Serbia, are working on their debut album for Frontiers Record, but in the meantime, enjoy their cover of Nightwish's "Amaranth".

Says the band: "While we are waiting to present our music and debut album, we decided to have some fun in the studio and share it with you. The covers we've recorded in the studio are a sampling of our musical tastes and just us having some fun. Thanks to Anette Olzon and Nightwish for the inspiration."

Lineup:

Nevena Brankovic - vocals and keys

Ana Nikolic - vocals

Srdjan Brankovic - guitars

Marko Milojevic - drums

Alessandro Del Vecchio - bass