SERENITY IN MURDER's Catalogue Now Available On All Digital Platforms

Japan's Serenity In Murder have released their new album and its two predecessors on all digital platforms. Links are available below.



- Reborn (2021)

- The Eclipse (2017)

- The Highest Of Dystopia (2015)

Serenity In Murder released their debut album, The First Frisson Of The World, in 22011 via Spiritual Beast. In November 2012, they released a split album titled Prelude To Awakening with Italian Power Metal band Ancient Bards.

Serenity In Murder released their new album, entitled Reborn, on February 10th. Details are available below.

Tracklist:

"The Great Beyond"

"Anthem"

"Plead For Your Life"

"The Titans"

"Sea Of Stars"

"Rain Or Shine"

"Leaves Burned To Ashes"

"Beast In Human Shape"

"The Black Sun"

"The Glow Of Embers"

"The Four Seasons"

Physical copies of Reborn are now available via CD Japan here.