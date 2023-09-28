SERENITY Release New Single And Music Video "Reflections (Of AD)"

Symphonic metal unit, Serenity, unveils a new single, cut from their new studio album, Nemesis AD, out on November 3 via Napalm Records. Heart-wrenchingly emotional yet empowering, "Reflections (Of AD)" mesmerizes the listener with its awe-inspiring instrumentation, multifaceted vocals and brilliant changes throughout the gripping eight-minute track.

Serenity has secured their place at the top of the symphonic metal scene with millions of streams and video views, on top of entering the Official German Album Charts with their previous studio album, The Last Knight (2020). Get ready for Nemesis AD and check out the dramatic official music video below and make sure to catch them live on tour supporting the mighty Powerwolf this fall.

Georg Neuhauser on "Reflections (Of AD)": “This song is, without any doubt, the most bombastic track we have ever released! We poured all our passion and musical skills into it to create this over 8 minute long magnum opus. For the single release, we had to create a shortened version, but we encourage all our listeners to check out the album version in order to experience this magnificent piece of art in its wholesome beauty.”

Known for their thematic albums inspired by historic characters and stories of the past, on Nemesis AD, Serenity draw inspiration from the life and highly influential art of painter Albrecht Dürer of the German renaissance.

Grandiose intro track “Memoriae Alberti Dureri” sets the scene for the album, before legendary singer Roy Khan (Conception, ex-Kamelot) lends his impressive vocals on the mighty “The Fall of Man”. "Ritter, Tod und Teufel (Knightfall)” (named after Dürer’s famous artwork) features lyrics sung partially in German, for the first time in the band’s history spanning over more than two decades. The powerful track showcases Serenity’s signature blend of orchestral arrangements, heavy guitar riffs, and soaring vocals. Heart-wrenchingly emotional yet empowering "Reflections (Of AD)" mesmerizes the listener with its awe-inspiring instrumentation, multifaceted vocals and brilliant changes throughout the gripping eight-minute track. Theatrical “Sun of Justice” leads the listener to a faraway fantasy world while the vocal performance of skilled singer Georg Neuhauser ultimately unlocks the track's hit potential. “The End of Babylon” represents one of the darker, heavier tracks on Nemesis AD - climactic arrangements carry the dramatic storyline. Monumental orchestral version of “The Fall of Man” closes the album on a thrilling note that is sure to send a chill up your spine.

With Nemesis AD, Serenity adds yet another bombastic symphonic metal masterpiece to their notable discography - there is no doubt that the talented unit’s standing in the scene is well deserved.

Serenity comment: “We are always focused on historical themes. Our latest album The Last Knight (2020) was about Maximilian I and his era. The narrative unfolds further as we structured our new album around his contemporary Albrecht Dürer, who is one of the most revolutionary and remarkable artists of all time for us, representing a pivotal juncture between the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, bridging Gothic and modern eras."

Nemesis AD will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Boxset: Digipak, Wax-Sealing Kit, Photobook, Autographed Card

- 1LP Gatefold Marbled Vinyl

- 1LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1CD Digipak + Cover Artwork T-Shirt

- 1CD Digipak

- Digital album

Pre-order here.

Nemesis AD tracklisting:

"Memoriae Alberti Dureri"

"The Fall Of Man" (feat. Roy Khan)

"Ritter, Tod und Teufel (Knightfall)"

"Soldiers Under The Cross"

"Reflections (Of AD)"

"Sun Of Justice"

"Nemesis"

"The End Of Babylon"

"Crowned By An Angel"

"Just the Sky Is The Limit"

"The Fall Of Man" (Orchestral Version feat. Roy Khan)

"The Fall Of Man" lyric video:

"Ritter, Tod und Teufel (Knightfall)" video:

Serenity are:

Georg Neuhauser - Vocals

Christian Hermsdörfer - Guitars & Backing Vocals

Marco Pastorino - Guitars & Backing Vocals

Fabio D'Amore - Bass & Backing Vocals

Andreas Schipflinger - Drums & Backing Vocals

(Photo - Matthias Schwaighofer)