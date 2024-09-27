SERIOUS BLACK Celebrate Rise Of Akhenaton Release With “United” Live Music Video

This year marks not only their 10th band anniversary, but also sees German power metal act Serious Black issue their sixth studio album, entitled Rise Of Akhenaton, which is out today on AFM Records. Perfect in the mood of their current tour with Sonata Arctica and Firewind, and to celebrate today's album release in glorious style, Serious Black have shared a live video clip for the song "United".

Ten years Serious Black, ten years of melodic power metal, with the license to create anthems! Since their founding in 2014 the band enthuses their fans not only with five studio albums to date (while their last offering, Vengeance Is Mine, charted at a phenomenal #16 in Germany), but also at frenetically acclaimed concerts and festival appearances around the globe.

All of the eleven tracks on their new album showcase, that Serious Black stylistically went back to their roots, but at the same time, due to the modern production by Mario Lochert und Bob Katsionis, Rise Of Akhenaton sounds more diversified than ever. The interim focus on progressive directives has now changed to more catchy arrangements. Anno 2024, straight, classic power metal - the style the band once got to be known for - reigns again.

"The return to what characterized us once, was already indicated on Vengeance Is Mine," Lochert recently said about the natural evolution of the band and adds, "Since his joining three years ago our singer Nikola Mijic has turned out to be a real jewel for us. Because of his expressive voice and his intuitive feeling for great melodies the songs got more clarity and a more direct pace."

Order Rise Of Akhenaton here.

Tracklisting:

"Open Your Eyes"

"We Are The Storm"

"Silent Angel"

"Take Your Life"

"Shields Of Glory"

"When I'm Gone"

"United"

"Rise Of Akhenaton"

"Virtual Reality"

"I Will Remember"

"Metalized"

"Silent Angel" video:

"Metalized" video:

Serious Black is:

Nikola Mijic (Vocals)

Dominik Sebastian (Guitar)

Bob Katsionis (Guitar)

Mario Lochert (Bass)

Rami Ali (Drums)

(Photo - Markus Konetzka)