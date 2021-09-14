SERIOUS BLACK To Release Vengeance Is Mine In February

One of the new songs on Serious Black’s upcoming studio album Vengeance Is Mine is called “Album Of Our Life” and hits the nail on the head in several aspects. On the one hand, the international power metal band surrounding bassist and founder Mario Lochert has succeeded in creating what is probably the most powerful and imaginative work of its career so far, with loads of great guitar riffs, grooving rhythms and anthemic melodies.

On the other hand, the album’s lyrics venture into territories previously uncharted by the band. Lochert: “This time, I have allowed more insights into my emotions and private life than ever before, i.e. into how I think, how I feel, how I am, and how difficult it can be to keep a band going when you aren’t well yourself. The lyrics on ‘Vengeance Is Mine’ reflect the past four or five years. This, of course, had an impact on the songwriting, which has become even more intense and emotional.”

In addition to the private insight of the band’s soul, another new aspect came into play: Nikola Mijić, a powerful vocalist from Serbia, has recently become the front man of the band. Mijić is the successor to Urban Breed, who separated from the band in spring 2021. "Nikola is a very talented and experienced singer," Lochert reports proudly.

And so has at last come together what belongs together - in Serious Black: Nikola Mijić’s expressive timbre, the rapid riffs and hooks of the guitarists Dominik Sebastian and Bob Katsionis, the driving grooves of drummer Ramy Ali with bassist and producer Mario Lochert. Due to these elements and on top the collective diverse songwriting, ‘Vengeance Is Mine’ has turned into a prime example of a deeply melodic and at the same time powerfully dynamic power metal album.

Vengenance Is Mine was produced and mixed by Lochert at his Serious Black Studio in Kirchseeon. The guitars were recorded by Dominik Sebastian at his own studio and all orchestral arrangements and keyboards were done by Bob Katsionis in Greece.

Along with the CD, a limited box set will also be available. In addition to the CD digipak, it contains a microfiber towel (160x80cm), the bonus cover album CD Rock With Us Tonight, a sticker, an original signed autograph card and the certificate of authenticity.

Preorder at AFM Records.

Tracklisting:

“Rock With Us Tonight”

“Out Of The Ashes”

“Fallen Hero”

“Senso Della Vita”

“Ray Of Light”

“Soul Divider”

“Tonight I’m Ready To Fight”

“Just For You”

“Soldiers Of Eternal Light”

“The Story”

“Queen Of Lies”

“Album Of Our Life”

“Alea Lacta Est”

Bonus CD tracklisting:

“Boys Of Summer” (Don Henley)

“Take On Me” (A-Ha)

“Wonderful Life” (Black)

“Rockin’ In The Free World” (Neil Young)

“Spending My Time” (Roxette)

“The Look” (Roxette)

“Driver’s Seat” (Sniff ‘N’ The Tears)

“Dirt Diana” (Michael Jackson)