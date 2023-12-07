SERPENTS OATH - Third Album, Revelation, Set for January 2024 Release Via Odium Records

Following the success of their albums Nihil and Ascension, the Belgian black metal ensemble Serpents Oath has inked a deal with Odium Records for their third album, Revelation, scheduled for release on January 20, 2024.

The band recently unveiled "Pandaemonium", the third video from the upcoming album. This new release showcases a blend of fierce rage and dramatic elements, culminating in what the band describes as an "epic hymn." The song, according to Serpents Oath, symbolizes the "Final Harvest," a time when the Undead Gods emerge to reign supremely and harvest human Lifeforce, signifying their open rule over creation.

The album's cover art is crafted by the renowned artist Nestor Avalos. Revelation will be available in various formats:

Wooden Box: Limited to 50 copies, including a Red marble LP, digi pack CD, exclusive design t-shirt, pendant, and patch.

Die Hard LP: Red marble, heavy vinyl, gatefold, limited to 100 copies.

Black LP: Heavy vinyl, gatefold.

Digi Pack CD: 6 panels with a 12-page booklet

Tracklisting:

"Invocatio Genesis"

"Blood Covenant"

"Gateways To Tiamat"

"Purification Through Fire"

"Invocatio Apocalypsis"

"Beyond The Void"

"Drakonian Gnosis"

"Path Of The Serpent"

"Invocatio Resurrectio"

"Cult Of Death"

"Unto Typhon"

"Pandaemonium"

"Blood Covenant" video:

"Purification Through Fire" video:

