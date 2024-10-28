SETYØURSAILS Drop "Dangerous" Music Video; Very First Headline Tour Announced for Spring 2025

Following the release of 2024’s Bad Blood album, the relentless German metalcore powerhouse Setyøursails returns with an official music video for its gripping offering, “Dangerous”. Blending fierce metalcore with driving post-hardcore elements and a mix of aggressive screams and melodic vocals, the song creates an atmosphere that is both electrifying and powerful.

2024 marks a massively successful year for Setyøursails. With the release of their album Bad Blood, the Cologne-based quartet embarked on a German co-headlining tour alongside Rising Insane, supported Ghøstkid’s European tour as a special guest, and made an outstanding performance at Deichbrand festival this summer.

Today, the band is thrilled to announce their fiercely awaited first headlining tour. The "Bad Blood Tour 2025" is set to kick off in April and run through May across Germany. Experience the band’s unlimited live energy - check out the new video for “Dangerous” below and join Setyøursails on the road next year.

Vocalist Jules Mitch on “Dangerous”: “‘Dangerous’ is the first Setyøursails song that is about sex and desire. Taking a new perspective and distancing yourself from your mental problems - at least for one song - was refreshing and gave me new momentum as a songwriter."

Watch the official music video for “Dangerous”:

Bad Blood is available in the following formats:

- 1 LP Gatefold Pink/Black Marbled

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Order here

Bad Blood tracklisting:

"Bad Blood"

"Best Of Me"

"T.F.M.F."

"Halo"

"Lately"

"Dangerous"

"Bad Company"

"In My Head"

"Heart Attack"

"Eternally"

“Bad Company” video:

"Lately" video:

"Bad Blood" video:

Setyøursails are:

Jules Mitch – vocals, songwriting

André Alves – guitar, songwriting

Henrik Kellershohn – drums

Nicolai Hoch – bass

(Photo - Marius Milinski)