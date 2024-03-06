SETYØURSAILS Drops Second Single “Lately”

Germany’s hottest modern metalcore unit, Setyøursails, tears up the scene once again. After extensive touring with Annisokay, Emil Bulls, Cypecore and Lord Of The Lost, and last year’s outstanding festival performances at Summer Breeze and Fullforce, the Cologne based outfit recently announced the new studio album and drops its brand-new second single, “Lately”, today.

Their second full-length via Napalm Records, entitled Bad Blood, will be released on April 12, 2024 and features ten hard-hitting tracks, shaking the listener to the core. Cut from Bad Blood, “Lately” drops with an official music video and showcases the versatile vocal expressions of frontwoman Jules, ranging from vicious screams over powerful singing to compressed whispering, while raging drums and heavy guitar support the catchy refrain.

To celebrate what’s to come, Setyøursails will hit the road on a German co-headline tour alongside Rising Insane, kicking off in April.

Vocalist Jules Mitch on “Lately”:

"‘Lately’ shows the intimate, vulnerable side of us that we have never revealed before. Coming to terms with your demons is never easy, but writing a ballad about it and publishing it is even harder. I hope that people find themselves in this song and understand that they are not alone."

Jules Mitch says about Bad Blood: “With our new album Bad Blood, we are ushering in a new era in our band's history. This album is louder, more aggressive and more honest than anything we've ever done before. It is another step towards self-discovery and healing. It covers various topics such as betrayal, mental health, but also sex and a lot of complex emotions. Topics we have never addressed before. We are ready for a change, for a new chapter. A new opportunity for further development.”

Bad Blood kicks off with the charged-up banger “Bad Blood”, followed by the former standalone single “Best Of Me”, which was released alongside an official music video. The track represents the new chapter of the unit, pushing the boundaries of different genres while vocalist Jules Mitch skillfully unites both beautifully melodic and fiercely heavy passages. Created to play on repeat, the highly-infectious song “Bad Company” is dominated by smashing electronic beats combined with brutally melodic guitar lines and highlighted by a ground shaking breakdown. With tracks like “Lately” and “Heart Attack”, Setyøursails lyrically shares their softer side by addressing personal conflicts and mental health concerns, and wraps the songs in a strikingly melodic atmosphere.

Prepare for a sonic onslaught as these German metalcore sensations gear up to unleash their second studio album, Bad Blood – promising a fierce and intense masterclass in modern metalcore.

Bad Blood will be available in the following formats:

- 1 LP Gatefold Pink/Black Marbled

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here

Bad Blood tracklisting:

"Bad Blood"

"Best Of Me"

"T.F.M.F."

"Halo"

"Lately"

"Dangerous"

"Bad Company"

"In My Head"

"Heart Attack"

"Eternally"

"Lately" video:

"Bad Blood" video:

Setyøursails live 2024 (with Rising Insane):

April

12 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumanns

13 - Oldenburg, Germany - Amadeus

14 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

19 - Rostock, Germany - M.A.U. Club

20 - Münster, Germany - Sputnik Cafe

21 - Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9

May

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

11 - Hanover, Germany - Bei Chéz Heinz

12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

17 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

18 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Die Stadtmitte

19 - Nuremberg, Germany - Z-Bau

Setyøursails are:

Jules Mitch – vocals, songwriting

André Alves – guitar, songwriting

Henrik Kellershohn – drums

Nicolai Hoch – bass

(Photo - Marius Milinski)