SETYØURSAILS Premier "Bad Company" Music Video

Just in time for the release of their upcoming second album, Bad Blood, Germany’s modern metalcore powerhouse, Setyøursails, serves up the third single, “Bad Company”. Alongside an official music video, the song is dominated by smashing electronic beats combined with brutally melodic guitar lines and highlighted by a ground shaking breakdown – a track designed for playing on repeat.

Setyøursails is ready to unleash 10 shattering tracks off of their new record, Bad Blood, this Friday, April 12, via Napalm Records. Experience the band’s unlimited live energy and new songs during their German co-headline tour alongside Rising Insane, kicking off this Friday.

Vocalist Jules Mitch on “Bad Company”: "With ‘Bad Company’ we delve into my deepest self. The song is vulnerable, brutal and self-destructive at the same time. It's another soul striptease with an almost unbearable honesty, or in other words: A rollercoaster ride of emotions building up to the decisive statement: ‘When I'm alone I'm in bad company’.”

Jules Mitch says about Bad Blood: “With our new album Bad Blood, we are ushering in a new era in our band's history. This album is louder, more aggressive and more honest than anything we've ever done before. It is another step towards self-discovery and healing. It covers various topics such as betrayal, mental health, but also sex and a lot of complex emotions. Topics we have never addressed before. We are ready for a change, for a new chapter. A new opportunity for further development.”

Bad Blood kicks off with the charged-up banger “Bad Blood”, followed by the former standalone single “Best Of Me”, which was released alongside an official music video. The track represents the new chapter of the unit, pushing the boundaries of different genres while vocalist Jules Mitch skillfully unites both beautifully melodic and fiercely heavy passages. Created to play on repeat, the highly-infectious song “Bad Company” is dominated by smashing electronic beats combined with brutally melodic guitar lines and highlighted by a ground shaking breakdown. With tracks like “Lately” and “Heart Attack”, Setyøursails lyrically shares their softer side by addressing personal conflicts and mental health concerns, and wraps the songs in a strikingly melodic atmosphere.

Prepare for a sonic onslaught as these German metalcore sensations gear up to unleash their second studio album, Bad Blood – promising a fierce and intense masterclass in modern metalcore.

Bad Blood will be available in the following formats:

- 1 LP Gatefold Pink/Black Marbled

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here

Bad Blood tracklisting:

"Bad Blood"

"Best Of Me"

"T.F.M.F."

"Halo"

"Lately"

"Dangerous"

"Bad Company"

"In My Head"

"Heart Attack"

"Eternally"

"Lately" video:

"Bad Blood" video:

Setyøursails live 2024 (with Rising Insane):

April

12 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumanns

13 - Oldenburg, Germany - Amadeus

14 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

19 - Rostock, Germany - M.A.U. Club

20 - Münster, Germany - Sputnik Cafe

21 - Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9

May

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

11 - Hanover, Germany - Bei Chéz Heinz

12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

17 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

18 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Die Stadtmitte

19 - Nuremberg, Germany - Z-Bau

Setyøursails are:

Jules Mitch – vocals, songwriting

André Alves – guitar, songwriting

Henrik Kellershohn – drums

Nicolai Hoch – bass

(Photo - Marius Milinski)