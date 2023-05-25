SETYØURSAILS Release Standalone Single "Best Of Me"; Music Video Streaming

After successfully dropping their second album and label debut, Nightfall, in January 2022, followed by extensive touring with Annisokay, Emil Bulls and Cypecore, German metalcore upstarts Setyøursails aren’t slowing down - offering another special treat with their brand-new standalone single “Best Of Me”, out today. On this intense new offering, the Cologne-based outfit led by vocalist Jules Mitch skillfully balances beautiful melodic and fierce heavy parts, leading to an intense breakdown.

“Best Of Me” is underlined via an intense official music video, capturing the song's essence and attitude in the best way. With a new visual surrounding the song, it also represents the next chapter in the band’s history and keeps the anticipation high for everything that is about to come!

“Best Of Me” is now available via all streaming services here.

Jules Mitch on “Best of Me”: "With 'Best of Me', we herald a new era for Setyøursails. We have once again unconsciously pushed the boundaries of different genres in search of our sound and our soul. We hope that with this single we can get the necks headbanging and the venues shaking.

Same as our last album, Nightfall, ‘Best of Me” also tells of my personal struggle with depression and the daily challenges that come with it. I hope that people can identify with this track and I wish everyone who struggles with mental health a lot of strength and power! Love, Jules"

Setyøursails are:

Jules Mitch - vocals, songwriting

Andre Alves - guitar, songwriting

Henrik Kellershohn - drums

Nicolai Hoch - bass



(Photo - Bastian Scholl)