SETYØURSAILS To Release Bad Blood Album In April; Title Track Music Video Posted

Fasten your seatbelts, as German modern metalcore upstarts, Setyøursails, aren’t slowing down in 2024. After taking over stages at festivals like Summer Breeze and Full Force in 2023, the quartet is now set to drop their second studio album, Bad Blood, scheduled for release on April 12 via Napalm Records.

Jumping right into the pit with hard-hitting first single “Bad Blood”, Setyøursails teams up with Zebrahead vocalist Adrian Estrella and showcases no mercy as modern electronic melodies and energetic screams build up to a top-notch breakdown. This new single and official music video follows the Cologne-based outfit’s recent announcement of their German co-headline tour alongside Rising Insane, kicking off in Leipzig, Germany on April 12. Tickets are on sale now, so get them while they last and experience the band’s unlimited live energy.

Vocalist Jules Mitch on “Bad Blood”: “This song is a personal reckoning that was more than easy for me to write. It reminds me that I'm stronger and more mature than my haters will ever be. You often get motivation from people who want to see you down. I hope they keep it up, I'm not done yet.”

Adrian Estrella of Zebrahead adds: "‘Bad Blood’! The punch in the face you need when taken advantage of, this song has brutally beautiful verses with melodic, truthful choruses. I’m very happy to be a part of this masterpiece with Setyøursails!"

Watch the video for “Bad Blood” below.

On this intense new offering, Setyøursails unleashes a mixture of highly infectious tracks and relentless, electrifying atmospheres.

Jules Mitch says about Bad Blood: “With our new album Bad Blood, we are ushering in a new era in our band's history. This album is louder, more aggressive and more honest than anything we've ever done before. It is another step towards self-discovery and healing. It covers various topics such as betrayal, mental health, but also sex and a lot of complex emotions. Topics we have never addressed before. We are ready for a change, for a new chapter. A new opportunity for further development.”

Bad Blood kicks off with the charged-up banger “Bad Blood”, followed by the former standalone single “Best Of Me”, which was released alongside an official music video. The track represents the new chapter of the unit, pushing the boundaries of different genres while vocalist Jules Mitch skillfully unites both beautifully melodic and fiercely heavy passages. Created to play on repeat, the highly-infectious song “Bad Company” is dominated by smashing electronic beats combined with brutally melodic guitar lines and highlighted by a ground shaking breakdown. With tracks like “Lately” and “Heart Attack”, Setyøursails lyrically shares their softer side by addressing personal conflicts and mental health concerns, and wraps the songs in a strikingly melodic atmosphere.

Prepare for a sonic onslaught as these German metalcore sensations gear up to unleash their second studio album, Bad Blood – promising a fierce and intense masterclass in modern metalcore.

Bad Blood will be available in the following formats:

- 1 LP Gatefold Pink/Black Marbled

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here

Bad Blood tracklisting:

"Bad Blood"

"Best Of Me"

"T.F.M.F."

"Halo"

"Lately"

"Dangerous"

"Bad Company"

"In My Head"

"Heart Attack"

"Eternally"

"Bad Blood" video:

Setyøursails live 2024 (with Rising Insane):

April

12 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumanns

13 - Oldenburg, Germany - Amadeus

14 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

19 - Rostock, Germany - M.A.U. Club

20 - Münster, Germany - Sputnik Cafe

21 - Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9

May

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

11 - Hanover, Germany - Bei Chéz Heinz

12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

17 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

18 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Die Stadtmitte

19 - Nuremberg, Germany - Z-Bau

Setyøursails are:

Jules Mitch – vocals, songwriting

André Alves – guitar, songwriting

Henrik Kellershohn – drums

Nicolai Hoch – bass

(Photo - Marius Milinski)