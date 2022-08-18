SEVEN KINGDOMS Drop Music Video For New Single "Chasing The Mirage"

Seven Kingdoms have released the official music video for "Chasing The Mirage", filmed during the Unleash The Archers and Beast In Black tours in 2021 and 2022. The track is featured on the band's new album, Zenith, out now via Distortion Music Group.

Zenith was recorded at Morrisound Recording in Tampa, FL, and 8 Arms Audio in Orlando, FL during the summer and fall of 2021. The record was mixed and mastered by Jim Morris at Morrisound Recording in November of 2021. The cover art was done by Jan Yrlund (Battle Beast, Korpiklaani, Windrose).

Order here.

Zenith tracklisting:

"Diamond Handed"

"A Silent Remedy"

"Love Dagger"

"Chasing The Mirage"

"Valonqar"

"Empty Eyes"

"Magic In The Mist"

"Universal Terrestrial"

"The Water Dance"

"Life Signs"

"I Hate Myself For Loving You" (Cover)

"Love Dagger" video:

"Universal Terrestrial" video:

"I Hate Myself For Loving You" video: