SEVEN KINGDOMS Release New Music Video For "Castles In The Snow"
August 4, 2021, an hour ago
Floridian power metal band, Seven Kingdoms, have dropped a new music video for "Castles In The Snow", off the band's Napalm Records-released album, Decennium.
“We wish this had come out sooner, but it’s taken until now to get it done! We’re stoked to finally put this out into the world and we will be bringing this song with us on the upcoming Unleash The Archers and Aether Realm tour! Big thanks to our legendary fans for providing the B-Roll to us for the story! See you at the dates below!”
See below for upcoming tour dates for Seven Kingdoms, which include a US run in the fall alongside Unleash The Archers and Aether Realm, as well as headlining dates.
August (Headline Dates)
21 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
22 - Pompano Beach, FL - Piper’s Pub
27 - Madison, WI - Mad With Power (Sold Out)
28 - Madison, WI - Mad With Power (Sold Out)
30 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s
September (with Unleash The Archers and Aether Realm)
1 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
2 - Chicago, IL - Reggies (Sold Out)
3 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave (upgraded)
5 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
7 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
8 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
10 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
12 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey (upgraded)
14 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
16 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective
17 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
18 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre (Sold Out)
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
21 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
22 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
23 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
24 - Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater
25 - Portland, OR - Dante's
26 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
September (Headline Dates)
27 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
30 - Omaha, NB - Reverb