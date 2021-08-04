SEVEN KINGDOMS Release New Music Video For "Castles In The Snow"

Floridian power metal band, Seven Kingdoms, have dropped a new music video for "Castles In The Snow", off the band's Napalm Records-released album, Decennium.

“We wish this had come out sooner, but it’s taken until now to get it done! We’re stoked to finally put this out into the world and we will be bringing this song with us on the upcoming Unleash The Archers and Aether Realm tour! Big thanks to our legendary fans for providing the B-Roll to us for the story! See you at the dates below!”

See below for upcoming tour dates for Seven Kingdoms, which include a US run in the fall alongside Unleash The Archers and Aether Realm, as well as headlining dates.

August (Headline Dates)

21 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

22 - Pompano Beach, FL - Piper’s Pub

27 - Madison, WI - Mad With Power (Sold Out)

28 - Madison, WI - Mad With Power (Sold Out)

30 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s

September (with Unleash The Archers and Aether Realm)

1 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

2 - Chicago, IL - Reggies (Sold Out)

3 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave (upgraded)

5 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

7 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

8 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

12 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey (upgraded)

14 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

16 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

17 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

18 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre (Sold Out)

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

21 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

22 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

23 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

24 - Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater

25 - Portland, OR - Dante's

26 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

September (Headline Dates)

27 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

30 - Omaha, NB - Reverb