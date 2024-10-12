SEVEN KINGDOMS Release New Single / Video "Through These Waves"

Florida’s own power metal force, Seven Kingdoms, has signed with Reigning Phoenix Music. This exciting partnership marks a new chapter for the band, kicking off with the release of their upcoming EP, The Square, on November 8th, 2024.

They have released a new single, "Through These Waves", and the official video can be viewed below.

Guitarist Camden Cruz comments: "The Square is our latest offering. In this EP we deliver a sampling of what sounds and feels we are aiming to bring to the next full release which will also come out on RPM late next year! We hope you love it as much as we do, and we will bring this material on our North American Headlining tour with Striker and Lutharo in November and December and also to Europe when we support Unleash The Archers in February and March 2025!"

Reigning Phoenix Music states: "RPM is very excited to start our new partnership with DMG (Distortion Music Group) and Maurizio Iacono, and offering a new song from Seven Kingdoms is a great way to kick it off!"

Manager Maurizio Iacono further adds: "With the new firepower that RPM will be providing to DMG artists, you can bet that American power metal sensation Seven Kingdoms will be making a lot of noise in the coming year. The Floridians are one of the fastest-rising heavy metal bands from North America, and we expect them to make waves worldwide with their virtuoso guitar skills, impressive vocal range, catchy anthems, and entertaining live shows."

Pre-Order The Square here. Artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"The Square"

"Through These Waves"

"Wilted Pieces"

"The Serpent And The Lotus"

"Kyrie"

In addition to the EP's release, Seven Kingdoms will embark on an extensive touring schedule. The band will kick off a North American headlining tour in November and December, joined by Striker, Lutharo, and Osyron for select dates. Following that, they will support Unleash The Archers on a European tour in February and March 2025.

November

9 - Boozers Rock Bar - Corpus Christi, TX

10 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

11 - Haltom Theater - Haltom, TX

12 - 89th Street - Oklahoma City, OK

13 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

14 - Vultures - Colorado Springs, CO

16 - Last Exit Live - Phoenix, AZ

17 - Sinwave - Las Vegas, NV

18 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

19 - Knucklehead - Los Angeles, CA

20 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

21 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

22 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

23 - Jacknife - Kelowna, BC

25 - Dicken’s - Calgary, AB

26 - The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

27 - The Black Cat - Saskatoon, SK

28 - Sidestage - Winnipeg, MB

30 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

December

1 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

3 - Meadows - Brooklyn, NY

4 - Metro - Baltimore, MD

5 - Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC

6 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

7 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

8 - Conduit - Orlando, FL



February

12 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

13 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

14 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

15 - De Kreun - Kortrijk, Belgium

16 - The Underworld - London, England

17 - La Machine - Paris, France

19 - Dynamo - Zurich, Switzerland

20 - Legend Club - Milan, Italy

21 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

22 - Masters Of Rock Cafe - Zlin, Czech Republic

23 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

25 - Szene - Vienna, Austria

26 - Kwadrat - Cracow, Poland

27 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

28 - Rockhal - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

March

1 - Kronensaal - Hamburg, Germany

2 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands

(Photo credit: Camden Cruz)