SEVEN KINGDOMS Reveal Artwork And Tracklisting For Upcoming Zenith Album

Seven Kingdoms have revealed the cover artwork and tracklisting for their fifth full-length album.

Zenith was recorded at Morrisound Recording in Tampa, FL and 8 Arms Audio in Orlando, FL during the summer and fall 2021. The record was mixed and mastered by Jim Morris at Morrisound Recording in November of 2021. The cover art was done by Jan Yrlund (Battle Beast, Korpiklaani, Windrose).

Commented Guitarist Camden Cruz, “This is a body of work that has been put together over the last 5 years. We chose the name Zenith because of what the word means - we think it’s a good representation of the position we are in with this release. Behind the scenes, things are happening daily that will shape the rest of our year into next year and for that we are very excited! We have released the cover song a few days ago with great reviews! Now, we’re just that much more stoked for everyone to hear this newest material. We are certain you will love it! Please check out our campaign starting February 15th!

Zenith tracklisting:

"Diamond Handed"

"A Silent Remedy"

"Love Dagger"

"Chasing The Mirage"

"Valonqar"

"Empty Eyes"

"Magic In The Mist"

"Universal Terrestrial"

"The Water Dance "

"Life Signs"

"I Hate Myself For Loving You" (Cover)

Seven Kingdoms will launch the crowdfunding campaign for the new record on February 15 on Kickstarter.com. It will end on March 22 at Midnight. Zenith is the fifth studio album from Seven Kingdoms and is scheduled to be released worldwide in June after the crowdfunding has completed. The band will complete crowdfunding before their US tour with Beast In Black and spend the months of April and May promoting the release for June.