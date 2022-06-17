SEVEN KINGDOMS Share "Love Dagger" Music Video; Zenith Album Out Now

Seven Kingdoms have released their new album, Zenith, via Distortion Music Group. The follow-up to 2017's Decennium and the Empty Eyes EP in 2019, Zenith saw 7K put the power in the hands of their fans - who ultimately responded with thunderous support by raising more than $50,000 through the campaign. The new album is led by the singles "Universal Terrestrial" and "Diamond Handed", as well as the newest single, "Love Dagger".

Commenting on the release of Zenith, lead singer Sabrina Cruz comments: "Today is the day! Zenith is finally out! We are so excited to drop this 5th full-length record! This was something we’ve been working on for almost 3 years. I'm personally delighted with Zenith. I believe we’ve delivered our best performance so far and continue to push ourselves to grow."

Speaking about their latest single, Sabrina adds: "Also today we release 'Love Dagger'! A story we all will know in some shape or form throughout our lives. It was super fun to film this at my favorite Coffee Shop in Downtown Deland, Boston Coffee House (mostly because I got to eat lol.). We also tried to capture our favorite places throughout Deland that features some of our coolest art pieces. We hope you enjoy it and thank you to our Kickstarter, Twitch & Discord family for making it possible. We hope our fans appreciate our best work to date and we thank them so much for their astounding support. Without you, Seven Kingdoms would not exist. We Love you all so BLEEPING much and look forward to playing these live soon!"

Zenith was recorded at Morrisound Recording in Tampa, FL, and 8 Arms Audio in Orlando, FL during the summer and fall of 2021. The record was mixed and mastered by Jim Morris at Morrisound Recording in November of 2021. The cover art was done by Jan Yrlund (Battle Beast, Korpiklaani, Windrose).

Order here.

Zenith tracklisting:

"Diamond Handed"

"A Silent Remedy"

"Love Dagger"

"Chasing The Mirage"

"Valonqar"

"Empty Eyes"

"Magic In The Mist"

"Universal Terrestrial"

"The Water Dance"

"Life Signs"

"I Hate Myself For Loving You" (Cover)

"Universal Terrestrial" video:

"I Hate Myself For Loving You" video: