SEVEN SPIRES / AVANTASIA Vocalist ADRIENNE COWAN Performs "Hoist The Colours" From Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End With Singers DAVID ÄKESSON And JON PYRES (Video)

Seven Spires vocalist Adrienne Cowan, who also works with Avantasia, has posted her metal arrangement of "Hoist The Colours" from Gore Verbinski’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End”

Adrienne: "Inspired by Insomnium, Death Came Through A Phantom Ship-era Carach Angren, Labyrinth-era Fleshgod Apocalypse, Silverthorn-era Kamelot, and of course, Hans Zimmer himself.

David is my clean vocals teacher, and Jon is a friend from ProgPower - and the singer of Jack’s other band, Threads Of Fate! It was a real treat to arrange this for the three of us and all the different colours in everyone’s voices. Bringing in the 'He’s a Pirate', 'Davy Jones', 'One Day', 'Singapore', and other themes was also so much fun. This score has been a huge influence on my writing and arrangement style, even since I was a kid.

I love Pirates Of The Caribbean, I love my friends, I love metal… it was bound to happen at some point, haha. Plus, I played so much Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag lately, and the sea shanties put the idea in my head. So here we are.

Mr. Zimmer, Mr. Verbinski, Mr. Elliott, Mr. Rossio, this was done with all the love and admiration in the world. Thank you for the soundtrack to my childhood!"

Arrangement by Adrienne Cowan

Vocals by David Äkesson, Adrienne Cowan, and Jon Pyres

Bass by Peter de Reyna

Guitars by Jack Kosto