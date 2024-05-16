SEVEN SPIRES Drop New Single And Video "The Old Hurt Of Being Left Behind"

Seven Spires has shared "The Old Hurt Of Being Left Behind", the third single from their upcoming studio album, A Fortress Called Home, to be released on June 21 via Frontiers Music Srl. The track is accompanied by a new music video, available below.

Frontwoman Adrienne Cowan had this to share about the track: “This was the first song we wrote for 'A Fortress Called Home.' It grew from a poignant piano piece from my idea vault, and was rooted in the music and story of Edward Elgar’s 'Sospiri, op. 70.' It’s a piece that I often felt sounded like the pain of falling in love. And — I find there is something so fragile and quietly beautiful in the wrenching agony of truly baring one’s soul to another. Inspired by that juxtaposition, Jack and I brought our best to capture hope in pain, melody in chaos, and that softness in brutality. Basically, I think the title says it all.”

A Fortress Called Home, Seven Spires' fourth studio album is the follow-up to Gods Of Debauchery (2021), and takes their signature blend of symphonic power and extreme metal to new heights, dragging the listener to the deepest abysses in the process

Adrienne Cowan comments: “I visited the void twice while writing this album. I don’t know which begat the other. It’s ugly. I love it and I hate it, and I think it’s our best work yet.”

A Fortress Called Home was produced, mixed, and mastered by Jack Kosto who had this to say about it: “If our previous albums have intended to take you on an emotional journey of our design, this album forces you to confront the one of your own making. Good luck and enjoy!”

Pre-order A Fortress Called Home at this location.

Tracklisting:

"A Fortress Called Home"

"Songs Upon Wine-Stained Tongues"

"Almosttown"

"Impossible Tower"

"Love’s Souvenir"

"Architect Of Creation"

"Portrait Of Us"

"Emerald Necklace"

"Where Sorrows Bear My Name"

"No Place For Us"

"House Of Lies"

"The Old Hurt Of Being Left Behind"

"Architect Of Creation" video:

"Almosttown" video:

Seven Spires’ 2024 touring schedule can be found here