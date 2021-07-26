SEVEN SPIRES Release Music Video For New Single "Lightbringer" Feat. CASEY LEE WILLIAMS

Coming off their sophomore album, Emerald Seas, Seven Spires are set to return with their third, and by far, most ambitious album to date, Gods Of Debauchery, on September 10.

Today, the band has released another new single and video, "Lightbringer" ft. Casey Lee Williams. Watch the video below, and pre-order/save Gods Of Debauchery on CD/LP/Digital here.

Seven Spires on the new single: “‘Lightbringer’ is a song about revelling in life's fleeting pleasures, and indulging the parts of yourself that the world demonised. It was born from a love of Korean Pop Music, and in the context of the story of the album Gods Of Debauchery, it sees our detached anti-hero sailing from port to port, collecting a loyal crew of devotees without regard for the collateral damage left in their wake."

On the album, the band continues: "There is a ton of influence from video games, films, and TV soundtracks such as Skyrim, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Lucifer, Pirates of the Caribbean, Marvel films, and many more, plus our love for classic Kamelot, Dimmu Borgir, Fleshgod Apocalypse, and Late Romantic Classical Music. The most important part of making art is staying true to yourself, and we unapologetically did exactly that, which meant exploring every corner of what we love about music, and constantly pushing the technical limits of our own musicianship."

After the release of Emerald Seas in February of 2020, the band had multiple amazing support slots lined up to promote the record on the road. They were geared up and in fighting form, ready to bring their music to the masses and show the world what they are all about. Plans were quickly changed weeks after the album' release due to the coronavirus pandemic though and soon it became obvious that touring would be ground to a halt for a while. So, the band took the opportunity to commence work on their follow-up album, which wound up becoming the mammoth 70+ minute masterpiece that is Gods Of Debauchery. This album, epic in scope and reach, shows progression well beyond their years.

Tracklisting:

"Wanderer’s Prayer"

"Gods Of Debauchery"

"The Cursed Muse"

"Ghost Of Yesterday"

"Lightbringer"

"Echoes Of Eternity"

"Shadow On An Endless Sea"

"Dare To Live"

"In Sickness, In Health"

"This God Is Dead"

"Oceans Of Time"

"The Unforgotten Name"

"Gods Amongst Men"

"Dreamchaser"

"Through Lifetimes"

"Fall With Me"

"Gods Of Debauchery" video:

Lineup:

Adrienne Cowan - Vocals and Orchestration

Chris Dovas - Drums

Jack Kosto - Guitars

Peter de Reyna – Bass

