SEVEN SPIRES Release New Single "This God Is Dead" Featuring CONCEPTION Vocalist ROY KHAN (Audio)

Seven Spires have released a new single, "This God Is Dead". Check it out below, stream or purchase it via the platforms found here.

The band has issued the following statement:

"This 10 and a half minute epic explores a deeply aching loneliness, and the perceived impossibility of healing. With reverent joy, we welcome our very first official guest vocalist, Roy Khan (Conception, ex-Kamelot), who sings the role of the ghost of the main character’s father from beyond the grave. Swedish vocalist David Åkesson (Qantice) recorded the male choir vocals, and as always, the song was mixed and mastered by Sascha Paeth. All four of us are incredibly proud of this one, and we hope it resonates with you in the same way it has for us."

The single serves as an appetizer for the forthcoming epic new studio album from the band, due this fall on Frontiers Music Srl. More details on that forthcoming in the weeks ahead. Check out the previously released single "The Cursed Muse" below.