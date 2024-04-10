SEVEN SPIRES Share New Single “Architect Of Creation”

Seven Spires has shared "Architect Of Creation," the second single from their upcoming studio album A Fortress Called Home to be released June 21 via Frontiers Music Srl. The track is accompanied by a new music video, available below.

Frontwoman Adrienne Cowan had this to share about the track:

“'Architect Of Creation' is a bombastic romp through many of our favorite genres. On the spectrum from ‘mania to nothing’, this falls heavily on the mania side. But the true joy for me was in the arrangements — painting that world as the scenery of my soul! — and frolicking through them with Devin Townsend-inspired clean vocal stacks and Shagrath-y storytelling harsh vocals.”

Guitarist Jack Kosto follows up with:

“Those of you who have been with us since 'Solveig' will recognize the horned mask from the cover of that album in this video! Funny enough, during the multi-day shooting process, our rental car was broken into and the mask (along with the rest of all of our stuff) was stolen! We managed to recover it with only a few hours left on the last day of the shoot, and it’s crazy that this important visual piece of Spires history was almost lost to time over a freaking car. If you’re interested in the full story, it’s posted on our Patreon.”

A Fortress Called Home, Seven Spires' fourth studio album is the follow-up to Gods Of Debauchery (2021), and takes their signature blend of symphonic power and extreme metal to new heights, dragging the listener to the deepest abysses in the process.

Adrienne Cowan comments: “I visited the void twice while writing this album. I don’t know which begat the other. It’s ugly. I love it and I hate it, and I think it’s our best work yet.”

A Fortress Called Home was produced, mixed, and mastered by Jack Kosto who had this to say about it: “If our previous albums have intended to take you on an emotional journey of our design, this album forces you to confront the one of your own making. Good luck and enjoy!”

Tracklisting:

"A Fortress Called Home"

"Songs Upon Wine-Stained Tongues"

"Almosttown"

"Impossible Tower"

"Love’s Souvenir"

"Architect Of Creation"

"Portrait Of Us"

"Emerald Necklace"

"Where Sorrows Bear My Name"

"No Place For Us"

"House Of Lies"

"The Old Hurt Of Being Left Behind"

"Architect Of Creation":

"Almosttown":

Pre-order A Fortress Called Home now at this location.

Seven Spires’ 2024 touring schedule includes a European tour with Skálmöld and Atavistia in March, four North American shows as direct support for Kamelot with Ad Infinitum in April, a headline set at Mile High Power Fest in Denver, CO, in August, and their first-ever headlining Japanese tour with Lords Of The Trident in December. Further details can be found here.