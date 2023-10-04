SEVENDUST Announce Seasons 20th Anniversary Holiday Extravaganza; Tickets For All Four Shows On Sale Friday

Sevendust will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2003 album, Seasons, with four shows at the end of December. Tickets for all dates go on sale this Friday, October 6, at 10 AM. Dates are listed below.

December

28 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

29 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

30 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

31 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

Find Sevendust's complete tour itinerary here.



Since their formation in 1994, Sevendust have attained success with three consecutive RIAA gold-certified albums, a Grammy nomination, have sold millions of records worldwide, and toured with some of rock’s most renowned names (Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, and Megadeth, among others).

Several of their classic albums will be issued via BMG as part of a nine-LP boxset releasing October 13, while the seven-CD boxset will be released on October 27. Both LP and CD boxsets are titled, Seven Of Sevendust. Purchase here.

The group has released a total of thirteen studio albums, and this compilation features seven incredible records from their catalog – 2005’s Next, 2007’s Alpha (two-LP), 2008’s Chapter VII: Hope & Sorrow (two-LP), 2010’s Cold Day Memory, 2013’s Black Out the Sun, 2014’s Time Travelers & Bonfires, and 2015’s Kill the Flaw.

Seven Of Sevendust will be available as both a deluxe nine-LP boxset (list price: $199.98) and a seven-CD clamshell (list price: $69.98).

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Sevendust consists of members Lajon Witherspoon (lead vocals), Clint Lowrey (lead guitarist), Vince Hornsby (bassist), Morgan Rose (drummer), and John Connolly (rhythm guitar). Their latest album is the just-released Truth Killer - their fourteenth studio release overall.

Seven Of Sevendust tracklisting:

Next (2005):

"Hero"

"Ugly"

"Pieces"

"Silence"

"This Life"

"Failure"

"See And Believe"

"The Last Song"

"Desertion"

"Never"

"Shadows In Red"

Alpha (2LP) (2007):

"Deathstar"

"Clueless"

"Driven"

"Feed"

"Suffer"

"Beg To Differ"

"Under Story 0f Your Life"

"Confessions Of Hatred"

"Aggression"

"Burn / Alpha"

Chapter VII: Hope & Sorrow (2LP) (2008):

"Inside"

"Enough Hope" feat. Mark Tremonti

"Scapegoat"

"Fear The Past" feat. Chris Daughtry

"Prodigal Son"

"Lifeless Sorrow" feat. Myles Kennedy

"Contradiction"

"Walk Away"

Cold Day Memory (2010):

"Splinter"

"Forever"

"Unraveling"

"Last Breath"

"Karma"

"Ride Insane Confessions (Without Faith)"

"Nowhere"

"Here And Now"

"The End Is Coming"

"Better Place"

"Strong Arm Broken"

Black Out The Sun (2013):

"Memory"

"Faithless"

"Till Death"

"Mountain"

"Cold As War"

"Black Out The Sun"

"Nobody Wants It"

"Dead Roses"

"Decay"

"Dark AM"

"Picture Perfect"

"Got A Feeling"

"Murder Bar"

Time Travelers & Bonfires (2014):

"Come Down"

"Under It All"

"The Wait"

"Upbeat Sugar"

"One Life"

"Bonfire Gone"

"Denial"

"Trust"

"Crucified"

"Karma"

"Black

Kill The Flaw (2015):

"Thank You"

"Death Dance"

"Forget"

"Letters"

"Cease And Desist"

"Not Today"

"Chop"

"Kill The Flaw"

"Silly Beast"

"Peace And Destruction"

"Torched"