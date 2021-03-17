SEVENDUST Announce Two Day Livestream Event; Seasons And Home Albums To Be Performed In Their Entirety

Sevendust have checked in with the following update:

"7D Family! We are super proud to announce our brand new Live Stream Double Header event featuring Seasons and Home! Sevendust Double Header - Seasons & Home, two albums, two nights (April 10 & 11), two shows, double the Dust! Tickets on sale now for both shows!"

Sevendust co-founder/guitarist Clint Lowery recently released an official video for "Silver Lining", from his debut solo album, God Bless The Renegades, released in early January 2019 via Rise Records. The video, directed by JT Ibanez, can be seen below: