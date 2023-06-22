SEVENDUST Debut "Holy Water" Music Video

With their latest single “Everything” currently in the Top 25 at Active Rock radio and celebrating weeks as one of the top most-added songs at the format, Grammy Award-nominated metal stalwarts, Sevendust, is releasing another piece of music for fans. “Holy Water” is the new song being released from Truth Killer - the band’s 14th studio album slated for worldwide release on July 28 via Napalm Records.

“Holy Water” is an upbeat rocker that is now available via all digital service providers. The band - Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose - have filmed a music video that captures the same passion that Sevendust delivers with their unforgettable live performances. The video is the second clip directed by J.T. Ibanez (P.O.D., Loveless, Orianthi) for the Truth Killer release.

From the introspective opening of “I Might Let The Devil Win” to the classic Sevendust sound of “Fence,” the twelve songs on Truth Killer demonstrate that the band sounds as relevant today as they did on their 1997 self-titled debut. “Truth Killer,” “Everything” and “Holy Water” combine elements of the classic Sevendust sound with modern updates, pointing their lyrical lens at the world today and showcasing the musical diversity that has won the band a legion of loyal fans.

Truth Killer was produced by producer, friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette.

Truth Killer will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD 6p. Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Mint - North American retail Only

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl *Die Hard* Marbled Blue/White/Black (Slipmat, Record Butler) - Napalm Mail Order Only, limited to 300

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Glow In The Dark - Band Mail Order Only, limited to 500

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Curacao Transparent - Band Mail Order Only, limited to 500

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Gold - Band Mail Order Only, limited to 500

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Orange Transparent - Band Mail Order Only, limited to 500

- Music Cassette Neon Yellow Transparent - Napalm Mail Order Only

- 1CD 6p. Digisleeve + Shirt "Truth Killer" Bundle - Napalm Mail Order Only

- Digital Album

Truth Killer tracklisting:

"I Might Let The Devil Win"

"Truth Killer"

"Won’t Stop The Bleeding"

"Everything"

"No Revolution"

"Sick Mouth"

"Holy Water"

"Leave Hell Behind"

"Superficial Drug"

"Messenger"

"Love And Hate"

"Fence"

A tour reunion that is over two decades in the making will return this fall.

In 1999, metal legends Sevendust, Static-X, & Dope were each exploding onto the scene, while pairing up to create one of the most memorable tours of the year. Fast forward to 2023 and this incredible tour package is primed to deliver a super-charged evening of unforgettable music for newfound and lifelong fans of this resurging genre.

The Machine Killer Tour co-headlined by Static-X (pictured below) and Sevendust is named after the Gold certified sophomore album Machine by Static-X and their recently acclaimed Rise Of The Machine tour, along with the upcoming studio album from Sevendust, Truth Killer.

The 21-city tour will kick off on October 6 in Houston, TX. Along the way, the tour will make stops in the Sevendust hometown of Atlanta, GA (October 10), Detroit, MI (October 17), Kansas City, MO (October 23) and others before wrapping up in the Static-X hometown of Los Angeles, CA (November 1). Rockers Dope (who also participated in the 1999 tour) and newcomers Lines Of Loyalty will act as support for The Machine Killer Tour.

The public on sale is Friday, June 16 and more information on tickets and VIP packages can be found at static-x.org, or sevendust.com.

“We are excited to bring the fans an even bigger and better show than the last one” says Xer0. “We are already building the new production elements and we intend to blow the roofs off of these venues each night.”

“We can’t wait to hit the road with our friends in Static-X and Dope. It has been 24 years since the last time we have shared a stage with those guys. We can’t wait to do it again this Fall and to bring together all of our family members together in one place,” explains Lajon Witherspoon.

“We are beyond thrilled to be touring with Sevendust again” says Tony Campos. “They bring one hell of a show each and every night, so this tour is going to be one for the ages.”

"We’re excited to join our friends in Static-X and Dope who we share much history with on tour,” add Clint Lowery. “I have no doubt that this will be an extremely entertaining and high production run. The bands and the fans have much to look forward to on this one. Do not miss out!”

The Machine Killer 2023 dates:

October

6 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

7 - Dallas, TX - The Factory Deep Ellum

8 - Little Rock AK – The Hall

10 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

11 - Murfreesboro, TN - Outside at Hop Springs

13 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

15 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall

17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

18 – Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde

19 - Gary, IN - The Hard Rock

20 - Clive, IA - Horizon Event Center

22 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

24 - Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Theatre

26 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

27 - Albuquerque, NM - REVEL

28 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock

30 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

31 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

November

1 - Los Angeles - The Wiltern

