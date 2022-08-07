SEVENDUST Guitarist CLINT LOWERY "To Try New Directions" On Upcoming Solo EP

Sevendust guitarist Clint Lowery has checked in with the following update:

"Hello Everyone,

Little over half way with tracking of the new 7dust record and it’s gonna be killer!! So excited about the progress so far. After that we will do a 3rd and final Animosity tour to wrap up the year.

My plan right now is to record a solo EP during the months Oct-Nov. I have debated on doing a full length but considering the fact that 7d downtime will not be as long as I originally planned, I think the better play is to do 6 song EP to release sooner than later.

It’s been nearly 3 years since I recorded God Bless The Renegades and really want to try some new directions as a writer. Once the Sevendust writing started, the solo writing took a back seat again. But now that the writing is 99% done and recording is wrapping up I’ll be focusing back on this EP.

I do these releases as a labor of love and because it’s an opportunity to explore some new ground. Still undecided on how this will be released and with who. I do plan on tracking this EP myself. I feel like I’m capable to take this on and will have it mixed by someone else because that is a skill set better left in the hands of someone else.

I’m excited about the material so far and can’t wait to record it.

For those interested in this… stay tuned for more details.

Other than that… get ready for a banger new 7d record!!!

Much love,

CL"

Sevendust continue to celebrate the 21st anniversary of their Animosity album with the upcoming final leg of the Animosity 2022 Tour, launching in September with support from Nonpoint, Bastardane, and Burden Of The Sky.

Dates:

September

9 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock-Fest

10 - Cherokee, NC - The Event Center at Harrah’s

12 - Elmira, NY - The L

13 - Portland, ME - Aura

15 - New York, NY - The Palladium

16 - Sayreville, NJ - The Starland Ballroom

17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

18 - Reading, PA - Reverb

20 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

22 - McHenry, IL - The Vixen

23 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater

24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

26 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm

28 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Culture Room

29 - Tampa, FL - Janus Landing

30 - Destin, FL - Club LA

October

1 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

(Photo - Ashley Osborn)