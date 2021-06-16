SEVENDUST Teams Up With TREMONTI For September U.S. Tour
June 16, 2021, 38 minutes ago
Sevendust and Tremonti will join forces for a U.S. tour in September. Support on the trek will come from Lydia Can't Breathe. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 18.
Dates:
September
3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma (no Lydia Can't Breathe)
4 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theater
5 - Springfield, MO - The Blue Note
7 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
8 - Rochester, NY - Anthology
9 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest (Sevendust only)
11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
13 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
15 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
20 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater AC
21 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
22 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life (Sevendust only)
25 - Dothan, AL - The Plant
26 - Orlando, FL - Rebel Rock (Sevendust only)