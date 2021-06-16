SEVENDUST Teams Up With TREMONTI For September U.S. Tour

Sevendust and Tremonti will join forces for a U.S. tour in September. Support on the trek will come from Lydia Can't Breathe. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 18.

Dates:

September

3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma (no Lydia Can't Breathe)

4 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theater

5 - Springfield, MO - The Blue Note

7 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

8 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

9 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest (Sevendust only)

11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

13 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

15 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

20 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater AC

21 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

22 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life (Sevendust only)

25 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

26 - Orlando, FL - Rebel Rock (Sevendust only)