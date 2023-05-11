SEVENDUST Unleash New Single "Everything"; Music Video Posted

Grammy Award-nominated metal stalwarts, Sevendust, are back with “Everything”, the new single from Truth Killer. The song is the second piece of music from their 14th studio album, set for worldwide release on July 28 via Napalm Records.

The band - Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose - have filmed a performance music video that also brings the hypnotic album cover to life. The video was directed by J.T. Ibanez (P.O.D., Loveless, Orianthi).

From the introspective opening of “I Might Let The Devil Win” to the classic Sevendust sound of “Fence,” the twelve songs on Truth Killer demonstrate that the band sounds as relevant today as they did on their 1997 self-titled debut. “Truth Killer,” “Everything” and “Holy Water” combine elements of the classic Sevendust sound with modern updates, pointing their lyrical lens at the world today and showcasing the musical diversity that has won the band a legion of loyal fans.

Truth Killer was produced by producer, friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette.

Truth Killer will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD 6p. Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Mint - North American retail Only

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl *Die Hard* Marbled Blue/White/Black (Slipmat, Record Butler) - Napalm Mail Order Only, limited to 300

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Glow In The Dark - Band Mail Order Only, limited to 500

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Curacao Transparent - Band Mail Order Only, limited to 500

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Gold - Band Mail Order Only, limited to 500

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Orange Transparent - Band Mail Order Only, limited to 500

- Music Cassette Neon Yellow Transparent - Napalm Mail Order Only

- 1CD 6p. Digisleeve + Shirt "Truth Killer" Bundle - Napalm Mail Order Only

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Truth Killer tracklisting:

"I Might Let The Devil Win"

"Truth Killer"

"Won’t Stop The Bleeding"

"Everything"

"No Revolution"

"Sick Mouth"

"Holy Water"

"Leave Hell Behind"

"Superficial Drug"

"Messenger"

"Love And Hate"

"Fence"

"Fence" video:

Information on all upcoming Sevendust tour dates, as well as ticket and VIP info, can be found here.

(Photo - Chuck Brueckmann)