SEVENTH CRYSTAL Debut "Time To Let It Go" Music Video
August 18, 2021, 41 minutes ago
Sweden's Seventh Crystal recently released their debut album, Delirium, via Frontiers Music Srl. Order the new album here, and watch a new video for the song "Time To Let It Go" below.
Tracklisting:
"Say What You Need To Say"
"When We Were Young"
"Broken Mirror"
"Delirium"
"When I'm Gone"
"Should've Known Better"
"So Beautiful"
"Time To Let It Go"
"Déjà Vu"
"Bright And Clear"
"Hope It Will Be Alright"
"Time To Let It Go" video:
"Broken Mirror" video:
"Déjà Vu" video:
"Say What You Need To Say" video:
Lineup:
Kristian Fyhr - Lead Vocals
Johan Älvsång - Keyboard/Backing Vocals
Emil Dornerus - Guitar/Backing Vocals
Olof Gadd - Bass/Backing Vocals
Anton Roos - Drums/Percussion
Additional Musicians:
Hampus Linderholm - Cello
Emelie Alm - Backing Vocals