SEVENTH CRYSTAL Perform "Time To Let It Go" Live At NSL (Nordic Sound Lab); Video
September 20, 2021, an hour ago
Sweden's Seventh Crystal released their debut album, Delirium, via Frontiers Music Srl. In the new video below, the band perform the song "Time To Let It Go" live at Nordic Sound Lab in Skara, Sweden.
Order the Delirium album here.
Tracklisting:
"Say What You Need To Say"
"When We Were Young"
"Broken Mirror"
"Delirium"
"When I'm Gone"
"Should've Known Better"
"So Beautiful"
"Time To Let It Go"
"Déjà Vu"
"Bright And Clear"
"Hope It Will Be Alright"
"Time To Let It Go" video:
"Broken Mirror" video:
"Déjà Vu" video:
"Say What You Need To Say" video:
Lineup:
Kristian Fyhr - Lead Vocals
Johan Älvsång - Keyboard/Backing Vocals
Emil Dornerus - Guitar/Backing Vocals
Olof Gadd - Bass/Backing Vocals
Anton Roos - Drums/Percussion
Additional Musicians:
Hampus Linderholm - Cello
Emelie Alm - Backing Vocals