SEVENTH CRYSTAL Premier "Broken Mirror" Music Video

Sweden's Seventh Crystal recently release their debut album, Delirium, via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch a music video for the song "Broken Mirror" below, and order the new album here.

Seventh Crystal, a new rock band from the fertile Swedish music scene, was put together by singer Kristian Fyhr. Initially, Kristian wanted to pursue a solo project, but when the songs started to take form, he realized he wanted to involve more musicians. So, he moved to vocals only and brought in Johan Älvsång (Pinstripe Conspiracy, Lamashtu) on keyboards/piano and Olof Gadd (Osukaru) on bass as the first key pieces, and then recruited Anton Roos on drums and Emil Dornerus on guitar to complete the lineup.

Seventh Crystal's music can best be described as arena hard rock with melodic rock influences. The band comments, “We would describe the band’s music and sound as an “intelligent” hard rock, but still very melodic. Our songwriting is very varied. We like to write songs in a pop style and then "beef" them up and make it rock. We're big admirers of everything from Cheiron Studio and Max Martin to Behemoth and Iron Maiden. So our influences come from a lot of different bands and music. But we kind of end up in the modern hard rock and arena rock sound, since that's where we have our common roots. When it comes to the songwriting, it is usually one or two of us who write the basic idea. But then each member adds their own touch and flavour and what comes out is the heavy, intriguing and exciting sound of Seventh Crystal!"

If you love the new wave of Scandinavian hard rock embodied by bands such as One Desire, H.E.A.T., and other bands who bring a huge sense of melody to modern rock, then this band is going to be right up your alley.

Tracklisting:

"Say What You Need To Say"

"When We Were Young"

"Broken Mirror"

"Delirium"

"When I'm Gone"

"Should've Known Better"

"So Beautiful"

"Time To Let It Go"

"Déjà Vu"

"Bright And Clear"

"Hope It Will Be Alright"

"Broken Mirror" video:

"Déjà Vu" video:

"When We Were Young":

"Say What You Need To Say" video:

Lineup:

Kristian Fyhr - Lead Vocals

Johan Älvsång - Keyboard/Backing Vocals

Emil Dornerus - Guitar/Backing Vocals

Olof Gadd - Bass/Backing Vocals

Anton Roos - Drums/Percussion

Additional Musicians:

Hampus Linderholm - Cello

Emelie Alm - Backing Vocals