SEVENTH CRYSTAL Release "In The Mirror" Music Video

Seventh Crystal have released a music video for their new single, "In The Mirror". The track is featured on the band's new album, Wonderland, out now on CD/LP/Digital (LP to be released July 14). Watch the new clip below.

Picking up where their debut left off, but taking everything up a level (or two, really), Wonderland sees the bands taking the unique formula that worked so well for them and expanding upon it. This is melodic rock for the 21st century.

Seventh Crystal is a new rock band from the fertile Swedish music scene that was put together by singer Kristian Fyhr (Perpetual Etude). Initially, Kristian wanted to pursue a solo project. but when the songs started to take form, he realized he wanted to involve more musicians. So, he moved to vocals only and brought in Johan Älvsång (Pinstripe Conspiracy, Lamashtu) on keyboards/piano and Olof Gadd (Osukaru) on bass as the first key pieces, and then recruited Anton Roos on drums and Emil Dornerus on guitar to complete the lineup. After the release of their debut album, Gustav Linde joined the band as their second guitarist.

Seventh Crystal's music can best be described as arena rock with melodic rock influences. If you love the new wave of Scandinavian hard rock embodied by the likes of One Desire, H.E.A.T., and other bands who bring a huge sense of melody to modern rock, then this band is going to be right up your alley.

Wonderland tracklisting:

"Wonderland"

"Higher Ground"

"Hollow"

"Million Times"

"My Own Way"

"Imperfection"

"In The Mirror"

"Next Generation"

"Someday"

"Rodeo"

"In The Mirror" video:

"Million Times" video:

"Wonderland" video:

"Higher Ground" video:

Lineup:

Kristian Fyhr - Lead Vocals

Johan Älvsång - Keyboard/Backing Vocals

Emil Dornerus - Guitar/Backing Vocals

Gustav Linde - Guitar

Olof Gadd - Bass/Backing Vocals

Anton Roos - Drums/Percussion